Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after buying an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $689,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

