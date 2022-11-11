Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 382.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 99,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 79,005 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $119.18 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $120.98. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.