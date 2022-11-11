Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 63.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 67.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $75.48 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

