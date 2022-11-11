Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.36.

Nasdaq Stock Up 4.1 %

NDAQ opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

