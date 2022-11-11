Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Shares of DIS opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $163.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

