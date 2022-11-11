Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $421.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.47.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

