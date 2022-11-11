Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Stock Up 5.0 %

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.65. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

