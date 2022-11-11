Bank of Nova Scotia Has $50.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $50,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $378.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

