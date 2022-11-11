Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 14,349,226 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,349,226 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.70% of Nielsen worth $58,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 47.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $4,826,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $1,743,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen Trading Up 0.0 %

NLSN opened at $27.98 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nielsen

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.