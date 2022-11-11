Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 209,161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $59,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $513.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

