The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $70,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 76,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $311.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $319.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

