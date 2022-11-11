Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,363,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,519,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.63% of First Horizon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 143.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 16.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

