Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 22.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Incyte Trading Up 0.7 %

Incyte Profile

Shares of INCY opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

