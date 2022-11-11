Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.