Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $509,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 9.0 %

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of SWKS opened at $93.23 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.