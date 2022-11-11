Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $152.48 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

