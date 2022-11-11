Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,338,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

