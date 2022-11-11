Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $496,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,532,000 after acquiring an additional 452,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $152.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.