Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,072 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 731,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.