FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $436.28 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

