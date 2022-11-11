Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

SWK opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

