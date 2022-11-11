The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,378.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GDV opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

