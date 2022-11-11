Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:TT opened at $176.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average of $145.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

