Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,295 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Prudential Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE PRU opened at $107.72 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

