Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 875.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRX. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 309.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRX opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

