Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.68. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.51) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

