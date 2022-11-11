Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.68. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.