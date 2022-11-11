Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 25,513 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.