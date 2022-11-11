SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $459.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $533.29.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

