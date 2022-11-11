Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 182,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,229,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,095,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,808,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,630,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 13.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.87. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 11.06 and a one year high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.79 per share, with a total value of 100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 672,930.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 50,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 12.28 per share, with a total value of 616,529.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,738,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 45,914,367.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.79 per share, with a total value of 100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 672,930.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,559 shares of company stock valued at $998,089 in the last three months.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Read More

