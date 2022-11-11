Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 609 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of HCA opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.97 and its 200-day moving average is $201.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

