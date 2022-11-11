Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

