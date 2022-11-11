Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $38.49 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

