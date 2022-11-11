Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

