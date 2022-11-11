Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NVS opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
