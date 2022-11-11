Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.1 %

PSX stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

About Phillips 66



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

