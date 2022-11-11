Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,950 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Novavax worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Novavax Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $236.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

