Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,018,371,000 after buying an additional 385,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after buying an additional 605,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

LKQ Trading Up 3.6 %

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

