Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of MLP opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

