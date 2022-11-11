Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $226.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $324.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

