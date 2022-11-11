Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,870,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

