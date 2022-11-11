Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 404,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 455,259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61.

