iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,439,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $158.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.