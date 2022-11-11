Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Waters by 67.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Waters by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Shares of WAT opened at $331.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.40. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

