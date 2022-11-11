Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 725 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL Trading Up 3.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.