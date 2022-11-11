Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 725 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PPL
In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PPL Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE:PPL opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.
PPL Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPL (PPL)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.