STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

