Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 259 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.30.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 3.5 %

IMO stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

