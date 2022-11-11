Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,652,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $13,162,448. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.88.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $386.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

