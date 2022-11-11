Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eversource Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE ES opened at $79.12 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.45.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

