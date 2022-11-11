TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $357.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.01. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

