TownSquare Capital LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,199.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 506,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 224,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.