KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp Trading Up 8.7 %

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

